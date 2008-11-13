Square Enix Does DISSIDIA Bundle Box Right

Nice box! That's the packaging for the limited edition DISSIDIA: Final Fantasy PSP bundle. It's white with pictures on it. Priced at ¥25,890 ($423) and includes a copy of the game and the PSP-3000. Take a look at that, after the jump. Likewise, it's white with pictures on it.



This PSP is pretty and all, but honestly, the box is prettier.

