Square Enix Launches Euro Swag Store

What the hell have European Final Fantasy fans been doing with all of their disposable income up until now? Hopefully saving it, as Square Enix Ltd. announces the grand opening of their official Square Enix Merchandise store in Europe and the UK. Now fans in those territories will be able to pick up action figures, rings, necklaces, statues, and plenty of other things that will look just lovely collecting dust on your mantle.

Now by Europe, they mean just Germany and France for now, but I am sure they won't be making the rest of you wait all that much longer. Start saving up today, and in the meantime direct yourself to www.square-enix-shop.com/eu to start building your shopping list.

SQUARE ENIX ANNOUCES LAUNCH OF SQUARE ENIX OFFICIAL ONLINE MERCHANDISE STORE

London (4th November 2008) - Square Enix Ltd., the publisher of Square Enix® interactive entertainment products in Europe and other PAL territories, announces the grand opening of its first SQUARE ENIX OFFICIAL ONLINE MERCHANDISE STORE in Europe today.

The Shop located at www.square-enix-shop.com/eu is home to merchandise and character goods from high profile game series including FINAL FANTASY®, DRAGON QUEST® and KINGDOM HEARTS. Items from the store, including many shop exclusives, can be purchased for the first time in Europe directly from Square Enix.

The shop is user-friendly and convenient to use. Items are divided by Title and Category allowing you to browse the shop to find your desired goods as quickly and easily as possible.

When the shop launches, items will be available for purchase in the United Kingdom, France and Germany, with plans to roll-out the availability to other European countries in the near future.

John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix Ltd. comments, "We are very proud to be able to offer our wonderful range of merchandise, beloved by fans worldwide and make them available for purchase in this easy and convenient way in Europe."

To visit the SQUARE ENIX OFFICIAL ONLINE MERCHANDISE STORE, please go to www.square-enix-shop.com/eu