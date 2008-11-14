Square Enix On Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Canning Rumour

Square Enix has replied to recent rumours that Wii title Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers, stating that the company does "have every intention of releasing it." The rumours surfaced in the recent issue of EGM, and Square Enix has released this statement to refute it:

While much of EGM's 'Rumour Mill' contents end up being accurate, in this case the report is incorrect.

We have never announced that Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers has been cancelled and have every intention of releasing it. There may be some concerns as a firm ship date has not been set but rest assured there will be an announcement once we finalise the date internally.

Although there are many Square Enix related rumours out there that we do not comment on, due to the feedback from the readers, we felt it was necessary to provide a statement to alleviate the worries of those who are looking forward to the game. The fan base that the Final Fantasy series has is appreciated by everyone at Square Enix (not only the developers) so we hope this statement will prevent any further spreading of the rumor.

We apologise for any unnecessary distress this rumour may have caused and hope the fans of the series can again look forward to the upcoming release of Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers."