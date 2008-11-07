Square Enix President Talks 'Remake Boom'

Low risk, high return. Companies like Square Enix have been remaking their back catalogues, much to the delight of a generation of gamers who missed them the first time around (or those who like buying things with a fresh coat of polish). Square Enix, however, has been releasing new IPs like the upcoming Last Remnant.

As imperial hot company president Yoichi Wada explains in Asashi Shimbun piece on the remake boom: "The price of games is high, and consumers tend to be wary of buying games they are unfamiliar with. Now, it's possible for consumers to learn a great deal about the content of new titles through the internet." Hooray for the internet! Not only can it help you find pornography, but also inform about new video games. Oh, the marvels of modern technology.

