Square Enix Releases Final Fantasy VII... Snowboarding?!

Today Japanese mobile phone games are a little better, because today Square Enix is releasing Final Fantasy VII: Snowboarding. Priced at ¥315 ($4.80), the game is available on carrier DoCoMo's FOMA 703i/902i series handsets. The mini-game has three levels of difficulty and one level of awesome. Screw that rumoured FFVII PS3 remake, Square Enix needs to put this snowboarding on the Nintendo DS and pronto! Screens of Cloud snowboarding with balloons on the link. No, really. It's not April First. We already checked several times.

