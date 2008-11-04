SSFIIHD Hopefully Coming Sometime This Month

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Capcom's Christian Svensson has told company forum users that Super Street Fighter II HD has been submitted for approval on both 360 and PS3. And that, as a result, "November is the target month" for a release of the game. Which means we may have to can it with the "oh it's never actually coming out" routine. May. There's still 3 or so weeks left for something else to come along and delay the project!

Do we get it at the same time? [Capcom, thanks Doug!]

