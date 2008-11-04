SSFIIHD Hopefully Coming Sometime This Month

Capcom's Christian Svensson has told company forum users that Super Street Fighter II HD has been submitted for approval on both 360 and PS3. And that, as a result, "November is the target month" for a release of the game. Which means we may have to can it with the "oh it's never actually coming out" routine. May. There's still 3 or so weeks left for something else to come along and delay the project!
Capcom, thanks Doug!
