Stardock Looks to Star Control, Master Of Orion And Baldur's Gate

It is no secret that Stardock are big fans of Star Control - Galactic Civilisations certainly owes something to Star Control II, as does the Stardock-published Sins of a Solar Empire. No great surprise then that Stardock has announced that it is actively pursuing the keys to the Star Control kingdom with a view to making a 'proper' sequel and glossing over the rather underwhelming Star Control III.

The company is also looking at other properties - Master of Orion has been mentioned, as have Bioware-style isometric RPGs such as Baldur's Gate or Planescape Torment.

"I think there are a lot of people who want that. They want to have a party again. They want to have a Minsc-type character in there," Stardock's Brad Wardell told Gamasutra, "Someone's going to have to do it. If it's not another studio, it's got to be Stardock."

Stardock CEO Wardell Eyes Star Control, Orion, And More [Gamasutra]