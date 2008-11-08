Street Fighter II HD Remix Shows Off Its Combos

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix is coming...sometime soon, and Capcom has released a teaser video showing off some of the combo moves you can pull off in the rebuilt version of the classic fighter. To some of you, these moves will be very familiar. To a Street Fighter player as skill as I am not, these are the sort of moves I only ever pull off on accident. The key lies in making it look as if you did it on purpose. I find that shouting the word "Face!" seems to help.