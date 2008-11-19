PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter II HD Spinning Bird Kicks Its Way To A November 26 Release

Enough with the conjecture already. When Capcom announced their NXE "Wii Channel" for SFIIHD earlier today, they also let slip the game's release date. It's November 26. As you can see above. Just in case you missed it earlier. That's for the 360 at any rate; since the 26th is a Wednesday, PS3 users can most likely expect it on November 27.

