Street Fighter IV Console Release Dated for Japan

At Capcom event in Tokyo's Shinagawa yesterday, it was announced that Street Fighter IV will be out February 2009. What's more, initial orders of the game in Japan will ship with the original Street Fighter ~Aratanaru Kizuna~ (Street Figher: Renewed Bonds) animation. This featurette runs 50-60 minutes in length.
