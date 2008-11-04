PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter IV Console Release Dated for Japan

At Capcom event in Tokyo's Shinagawa yesterday, it was announced that Street Fighter IV will be out February 2009. What's more, initial orders of the game in Japan will ship with the original Street Fighter ~Aratanaru Kizuna~ (Street Figher: Renewed Bonds) animation. This featurette runs 50-60 minutes in length.

発売時期＆先着購入特典が明らかに！ [Dengeki Online via ANN]

