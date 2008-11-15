Street Fighter IV Figures Are Ugly, Yet Poseable

Street Fighter IV's unique graphical style looks pretty good when you see it on a screen. Different, yes, and it's taken a little while to get used to, but when you see it moving, it looks pretty great. These Street Fighter IV figures from NECA, though...show that maybe the character's plastic representations shouldn't have been made so literal. Especially since Ken looks a little slow, and Ryu looks like a monkey taking a crap. Pics are at the link below (don't worry, there'll be plenty more than just the three so far spotted).

