Street Fighter IV Release Date Gets Specific

Enough with the teasing screenshots and videos already! What we need is a solid release date for Capcom's Street Fighter IV, and Capcom is finally ready to oblige. Both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of their latest fighting masterpiece will be arriving in North America on Tuesday, February 17th and Europe on Friday the 20th, while us antipodean fighters should get a crack at it on Friday the 27th.

The announcement on Capcom's Unity Blog also mentions something about picking up Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix when it releases in order to brush up on your fighting skills, a questionable marketing ploy if I ever saw one. Your steak is coming up, in the meantime we've fashioned this hamburger to look like a steak. Enjoy!

Street Fighter IV: coming home Feb. 17 (N. America) and Feb. 20 (Europe) [Capcom Unity Blog]