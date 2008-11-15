PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Street Fighter IV Release Date Gets Specific

Enough with the teasing screenshots and videos already! What we need is a solid release date for Capcom's Street Fighter IV, and Capcom is finally ready to oblige. Both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of their latest fighting masterpiece will be arriving in North America on Tuesday, February 17th and Europe on Friday the 20th, while us antipodean fighters should get a crack at it on Friday the 27th.

The announcement on Capcom's Unity Blog also mentions something about picking up Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix when it releases in order to brush up on your fighting skills, a questionable marketing ploy if I ever saw one. Your steak is coming up, in the meantime we've fashioned this hamburger to look like a steak. Enjoy!

Street Fighter IV: coming home Feb. 17 (N. America) and Feb. 20 (Europe) [Capcom Unity Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles