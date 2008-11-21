Street Fighter Uno Deck Unleashes Hadoken Card

Continuing the Street Fighter being unleashed by Capcom over the next few months is a special Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix themed Uno deck for the wildly popular Xbox Live Uno game. The deck adds Sagat's stage from the game as the backdrop, places Street Fighter characters on the cards with animated moves on special cards, and adds a whole new card to the mix - the Hadoken card. When someone plays Hadoken, they choose a player. That player must draw cards until they pick up a block or jump card.

Back when Magic the Gathering first got big I used to joke about magazines including rare Uno cards as pack-ins. Apparently I was just about 15 years ahead of my time.

