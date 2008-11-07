Sugar Rush Lets You Kill Robots With Fish

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nexon just gifted us with a brand-new trailer for their first North America-developed MMO title, Sugar Rush, featuring the artwork of Atomic Betty director Jeffrey Agala. They're gearing up for the latest round of closed beta testing, and are now accepting sign ups for those who might be able to find some time between November 20th to December to beat other people over the head with fish.

Honestly I have no earthly clue what is going on here, but it is nice to see a title coming from Nexon that originated on a different side of the planet.

Closed Beta Registration NOW OPEN!! [Nexon Forums]

