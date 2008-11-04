Suicide Bombing Game Too Dull To Be Truly Offensive

Aw, bless. This one really tried to be offensive but it comes across like a three year old trying to get a rise out of his grandparents by shouting "POO!" in public.

The tabloid press are predictably irate about this 'game' that casts you as a suicide bomber bent on claiming as many innocent lives as possible and indeed in more competent hands this might be worth getting all worked up about. The developer's comments on flash portal Newgrounds are rather telling, though:

"IF YOU'VE SEEN OR READ ANYTHING ABOUT THIS GAME LATELY PLEASE E-MAIL ME ABOUT IT. MOST OF THE TIME I AM UNAWARE OF WHO'S BITCHING ABOUT IT."

Let's not. Instead, just hope that he never has to suffer the kind of loss that his game makes light of. You'll feel better in the long run and he will go away that much faster.

The Suicide Bomber Game [Newgrounds via The Daily Star]