Sunday Timewaster: Robo-Evolution

From SKT comes a bizarrely addictive little game called Robo-Evolution. It's very short, but there's a certain je ne sais quoi about evolving a panko-breaded shrimp (or an egg, or lips) into a scuttling little robot. There are various powerups you need to collect so you can leap over the walls and complete the game; some powerups simply give you stats, while others will also add to your appearance.
Robo-Evolution [NHK via IndieGames]
