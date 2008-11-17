PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Sunday Timewaster: Robo-Evolution

From SKT comes a bizarrely addictive little game called Robo-Evolution. It's very short, but there's a certain je ne sais quoi about evolving a panko-breaded shrimp (or an egg, or lips) into a scuttling little robot. There are various powerups you need to collect so you can leap over the walls and complete the game; some powerups simply give you stats, while others will also add to your appearance.

Robo-Evolution [NHK via IndieGames]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles