Sunday Timewaster: the irRegular Game of Life

The irRegular Game of Life is a weird but fun little game (by irRegular Games) based on mathematician John Horton Conway's 'Game of Life' theory. In this iteration, you are given puzzles to solve and must set the little cells into motion to meet the goals of each level. It's surprisingly hypnotic at times — after getting past the initial introductory levels, you watch the cells shuffle back and forth, creating a variety of patterns and interacting with each other. There's also a sandbox mode and some other features; the regular puzzle mode was plenty fun for me.

The irRegular Game of Life [Kongregate via IndieGames]