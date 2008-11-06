Whew, the election is over, and even here in Oz we are nursing a bad election hangover. America has elected a new commander-in-chief, and his face is being stamped on commemorative mugs and dinner plates, as well as flash games. Super Obama World has the President-Elect hop through the great frozen state of Alaska. Beware the lipstick pigs and Saks Fifth Avenue clerks!
Super Obama World [Official Site via Hobby Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink