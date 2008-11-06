Whew, the election is over, and even here in Oz we are nursing a bad election hangover. America has elected a new commander-in-chief, and his face is being stamped on commemorative mugs and dinner plates, as well as flash games. Super Obama World has the President-Elect hop through the great frozen state of Alaska. Beware the lipstick pigs and Saks Fifth Avenue clerks!

Super Obama World [Official Site via Hobby Blog]