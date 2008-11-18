Super Smash Bros. Brawl Tops U.S. Best Sellers

Who's got the best selling games in the United States of America? Nintendo, naturally. According to a report from Gamasutra, the publisher has secured four of the five best-selling games of 2008 so far in the U.S. of A. Topping the elite sales club is Super Smash Bros. Brawl with an estimated 3.5 million copies sold, better than Mario Kart Wii and the Xbox 360 version of Grand Theft Auto IV for the Xbox 360. With the PlayStation 3 version selling an estimated 1.8 million, GTA IV would top the chart if sales were combined. Potentially more surprising is the one game that landed in the top five this year and last year.

Wii Play, released in February 2007, has sold over 7 million copies since it shipped. That's the game Nintendo execs point to when they shriek "evergreen!" The game is always in the NPD Group's top ten list. Always.

We're pretty sure Madden NFL 09 isn't too far behind the top five, considering it moved almost 3 million between July and September, making it the best selling game in the world during that period.

Gamasutra's report calls Wii Fit — which rounds out the top five best sellers — the biggest money earner for the year so far, thanks to its heftier price tag ($90 USD). That flies in the face of word from the Rock Band camp who say that their title is "the #1 title of 2008 year to date by revenue according to NPD." Surely there must be some misunderstanding!

