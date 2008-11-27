Super Stardust Portable Hits PSP Next Week

Housemarque's Super Stardust is trading in its HD for a PSP, with Super Stardust Portable planned to hit the PlayStation Store next Thursday, December 4th. Why downgrade from the awesome PlayStation 3 version?

Well, for one thing, it's only ten bucks. And, according to the official PlayStation.blog and Housemarque's Kimmo Lahtinen, the game runs at 60 frames per second, features a new "Impact" mode and *gulp* increased difficulty. Err.... I'm at least morbidly curious to see how the new control scheme works with just one analogue stick — Lahtinen says aim will be interpolated between face button presses.

Super Stardust HD is one of the best PlayStation Network's downloadable games, so we're willing to give this a try, if only to blow the dust off the PSP. Hopefully, we'll get a demo sooner rather than later.

