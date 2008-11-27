PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Super Stardust Portable Hits PSP Next Week

Housemarque's Super Stardust is trading in its HD for a PSP, with Super Stardust Portable planned to hit the PlayStation Store next Thursday, December 4th. Why downgrade from the awesome PlayStation 3 version?

Well, for one thing, it's only ten bucks. And, according to the official PlayStation.blog and Housemarque's Kimmo Lahtinen, the game runs at 60 frames per second, features a new "Impact" mode and *gulp* increased difficulty. Err.... I'm at least morbidly curious to see how the new control scheme works with just one analogue stick — Lahtinen says aim will be interpolated between face button presses.

Super Stardust HD is one of the best PlayStation Network's downloadable games, so we're willing to give this a try, if only to blow the dust off the PSP. Hopefully, we'll get a demo sooner rather than later.

Super Stardust Portable Coming Soon [PlayStation.blog]

Comments

  • dartmerc Guest

    Out since yesterday on the Aus/Euro store.
    Was a nice little surprise, upgraded my PSP firmware for the first time in ages and saw this in the new store.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles