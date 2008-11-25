Super Street Fighter II HD Delayed In The UK - Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo HD Remix will be out this week on Xbox Live Arcade. And in the US, it'll also be out on the PlayStation Network. But the UK? No dice. A Capcom rep has told Edge that, when it comes to the PS3, the game "will not be released in the UK this week and has no official release date". No official release date? Ruh roh.