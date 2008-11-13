PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Supreme Commander 2, Brought To You By Square Enix

Square Enix, famous for dealing exclusively with Japanese developers, takes the first steps towards becoming a truly global publisher today, announcing a strategic partnership with Seattle-based Gas Powered Games. The partnership also marks Square Enix's first foray into the real-time strategy market as GPG begins officially commences development on Supreme Commander 2, the sequel to their hit RTS game for the PC and Xbox 360.

"We see great opportunities in European and North American markets, both of which are expected to be maintaining sustainable growth over these coming years," said Yoichi Wada, president and representative director of Square Enix Co., Ltd. "Therefore, it is crucial we create alliances with proven developers such as Gas Powered Games in order to serve these significant markets better by providing products and services in tune with customer tastes."

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles