Swedish Thieves Threaten Christmas DS Shipments

Thieves have stolen two trucks from the docks in the Swedish city of Gothenburg. Inside the trucks were "thousands" of red, black and white DS Lite handhelds, valued at "millions" of Sweden's awesomely-named Kronor. For a country which is already suffering from a shortage of DS units, this is bad news, as the theft will leave many retailers without any DS to sell this Christmas. Police suspect it was an inside job, we'd like to think it was a crack Sony-funded team of truck-driving ninja thieves.

Tusentals Nintendo DS stulna i Göteborg [IDG, thanks Chrisso!]

