Tabula Rasa Cheaper Than A Double Cheeseburger

We knows that McDonald's, Wendy's, and other popular fast food restaurants are offering amazing deals on crappy food these days, but how much gaming can you get for a dollar? How about an entire MMO, filled with aliens, and guns, and lasers, complete with a free month of gameplay? Despite NCsoft's plans to tighten up the graphics on level three, Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa hasn't done all that well at retail. GameStop.com has stopped selling it, but if you act now you can snag it from Amazon.com for a mere $US.96. Note the decimal point there. That's 96 cents. That's extremely sad.

If you do decided to purchase it, I'd opt for the free super saver shipping. They make excellent stocking stuffers.

Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa [Amazon.com - Thanks ampersande!]