PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Tabula Rasa Cheaper Than A Double Cheeseburger

We knows that McDonald's, Wendy's, and other popular fast food restaurants are offering amazing deals on crappy food these days, but how much gaming can you get for a dollar? How about an entire MMO, filled with aliens, and guns, and lasers, complete with a free month of gameplay? Despite NCsoft's plans to tighten up the graphics on level three, Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa hasn't done all that well at retail. GameStop.com has stopped selling it, but if you act now you can snag it from Amazon.com for a mere $US.96. Note the decimal point there. That's 96 cents. That's extremely sad.

If you do decided to purchase it, I'd opt for the free super saver shipping. They make excellent stocking stuffers.

Richard Garriott's Tabula Rasa [Amazon.com - Thanks ampersande!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles