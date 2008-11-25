Tales of... Tofu Curry?

Tales of Hearts is Namco Bandai's latest entry in the Tales series — though this time Namco Bandai is releasing two versions. One is a realistic CG version, and the other one is cutie anime version. If that wasn't enough (it's not, really), Namco Bandai's Tales team has joined forces with Circle K convenience stores to offer Tales of Hearts mabo curry. This edible promotion isn't out of left field: Apparently mabo curry appears in game as a power-up item. Priced at ¥500 ($7.90), the limited edition dish is available from December 9 to December 22 at Circle Ks across Japan. Chow down!

