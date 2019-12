In our day, we've seen some pretty bad PSP loading times, and add Higurashi Daybreak Portable to the worst list. Ported by developer Cavia (the Bullet Witch people), the game apparently has nearly 40 second load times for battle sequences. Check the above clip from around the 1:18 mark. Then wait.

Also, is that a Chanel wrist watch we spot? Fancy!

「ひぐらしデイブレイクポータブル」、キャラ選択から戦闘までのロード時間が40秒(笑) [はちま起稿]