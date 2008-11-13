Team Sonic Upbeat About Sonic Criticism

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sonic has it rough. His games like 2006's Sonic The Hedgehog and Sonic Heroes often get torn apart by many. That must be pretty damn hard for the Team Sonic developers. Actually, according to Sonic Unleashed director Yoshihisa Hashimoto (not pictured), it's not for him. "I think the fans' evaluations are fair I often read the forums run by Sonic fans on a routine basis," says Hashimoto. "I hardly feel any discomfort from their comments. I often find myself rather agreeable to them." Classy!

