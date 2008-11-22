Tectoy Zeebo - 3G Console From Brazil

The Zeebo is a new console from Brazilian outfit Tectoy that uses a 3G SIM card to download games. It is a bit on an odd beast - looking like an unholy marriage of the PS3 and a Wii, and the strictly last-gen games selection (Quake, Crash Bandicoot, etc.) may seem a bit underwhelming.
The Unique Selling Point of games downloaded over-the-air is an attempt to combat Brazil's thriving market in pirated software and the console is being priced to suit a market where huge import costs make legitimate copies of games a tough sell.
Incidentally, Urban Dictionary defines 'Zeebo' as "A mad, often confused, lonely and possibly misunderstood ape from the hill-like village of Menzieshill." Just, you know, FYI.
