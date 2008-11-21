Terminator Salvation Promises To Be A Good Movie Tie-In

It's time for another stab at a Terminator video game, this time based on the upcoming film Terminator Salvation, due out in theatres next May. Developed by GRIN studios, Salvation will be an intense action game featuring John Connor fighting against the forces of Skynet in order to prevent the storyline from spilling over into the Matrix, causing no end of lawsuits.

"Building on the incredibly strong franchise, Terminator Salvation - The Videogame will be a cinematic gaming experience that complements the upcoming film," said John Quinn, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "Working with Halcyon and Equity Games, we will expand on the Terminator universe on next generation consoles with action packed gameplay and detailed environments."

Of course this is the same sort of spiel we hear every time a movie-based video game is announced, and we've all seen how that usually works out. Note the press release doesn't mention what consoles it is being developed for, which probably indicates all of them.

BURBANK, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Equity Games Production and Halcyon Games announce Terminator Salvation - The Videogame, an action-packed, third-person shooter, to be released in conjunction with the highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures and Sony Pictures film, which opens nationwide on May 22, 2009.

Based on the upcoming "Terminator Salvation" film, the game offers players the chance to assume the role of John Connor, a soldier in the resistance, battling for survival against the far superior forces of Skynet. Terminator Salvation - The Videogame is a third-person action game with concentrated armed combat against all of the Skynet enemies from the film while encountering new enemies specifically designed for the game. The game was developed by GRIN Studios, published by Equity Games, co-published by Evolved Games and distributed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"Terminator Salvation - The Videogame allows players to battle for survival against Skynet enemies utilizing an incredibly fluid and realistic control set," said Cos Lazouras, President of Halcyon Games. "The player will be led through a visceral story with extremely polished production values to create a fully interactive Terminator experience."

