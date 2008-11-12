The $US95 Odin Sphere Statue

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

It may not be as high-profile as something like Diablo or Halo, but damnit if something as beautiful as Odin Sphere doesn't deserve some high-end merchandise of its own. This statue, from Japanese manufacturer Alter, is of Gwendolyn, and will be distributed by Sideshow Collectibles in the West early next year. For $US95, she's all yours.

