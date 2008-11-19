The Chase In Motion

The Chase: Felix Meets Felicity is aimed at chicks? Then why do I get all wide-eyed and fluttery while watching the trailer for Atari and developer Razorback's adorable little stylus-assisted platformer? Surely I am not a chick, nor a dame, a broad, or any other nickname for the female of the species that AJ can get away with because she's part of that exclusive club, but I'll still happily have this game in my DS once it hits next February. Sure it borrows a few moves from Kirby's Canvas Curse, but wasn't that fun? I'm ready for more like that one.