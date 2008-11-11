PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Difference Between PS2 And PS3 Naruto

Know why PS3 title Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm from developer CyberConnect2 looks better? More polygons, more better, that's why. Let's put things in perspective: The Naruto character model that appeared in PS2 games was made of just 3,723 polygons. However! The Ultimate Ninja Storm Naruto is made of 16,927 polygons — his head alone is created from more polygons than the entire PS2 Naruto character. Ultimate, indeed.

