PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Final Mirror's Edge Story Trailer

Here's the latest and final in a series of story trailers for EA's free-running dangerous delivery service simulation, Mirror's Edge, and I almost hate to see them go. I actually enjoy the animation and art direction in these more than I like what I've seen of the actual game in motion. I'm sure once I have the game in hand next week and get over the initial period of nausea I will do just fine. This final installment deals with runners from more of a sales standpoint. I suppose they have to have someone hawking their services for them. You can't be that good at navigating skyscrapers and a people person at the same time.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles