The Final Mirror's Edge Story Trailer

Here's the latest and final in a series of story trailers for EA's free-running dangerous delivery service simulation, Mirror's Edge, and I almost hate to see them go. I actually enjoy the animation and art direction in these more than I like what I've seen of the actual game in motion. I'm sure once I have the game in hand next week and get over the initial period of nausea I will do just fine. This final installment deals with runners from more of a sales standpoint. I suppose they have to have someone hawking their services for them. You can't be that good at navigating skyscrapers and a people person at the same time.
