The First 11 Minutes Of Resident Evil: Degeneration

Above, the first eight minutes of the upcoming Resident Evil CGI feature, Degeneration. You'll get eight minutes of backstory and build-up, along with a certain...understanding. See, at TGS, they had this running right next to Resident Evil 5, on a big screen. And Resident Evil 5 looked better. A lot better. The stiff, bulky characters and animation on show here look more like a pre-rendered cutscene for a PS2 game than a 21st-century animation film. Ah well. It has zombies, it's Resident Evil, people will love it. After the jump, the conclusion to the above scene, age-gated because there are eat-the-flesh-of-the-living bits.