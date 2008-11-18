The First Thing You'll See Once NXE Installs

Upon completing your download of the New Xbox Experience via your trusty Xbox and finishing the install, you'll restart directly into this lavishly produced video, ushering in a new age of Xbox navigation. Grass will grow, cars will race, whole cities sprout from the ground, and a giant cloud of what I imagine flatus would look like were it visible rises out of the very earth, becoming some sort of fiery poop tree of Microsoft goodness.

Welcome to the age of fiery poop trees. Our long struggle is finally over.