The Gears Of War 2 Xbox 360

Unlike the Halo 3 Xbox 360, you will not be able to buy this limited edition, Gears of War 2-themed console (click through for a bigger pic). Then again, unlike the Halo 3 Xbox 360, this one might actually be worth buying. Only a handful have been made, most/all of them for promo purposes, and since you won't be able to buy one, and probably won't ever see/win one, you may as well get your fill from these pics.

Win! A Gears of War Xbox 360 [CVG]

Comments

  • Dave Guest

    I actually won a custmo GOW2 console and I'll be getting it in the mail in a couple weeks. I'd be happy to sell it to anyone who can make me a good offer. just email me.

    0
  • Jesse Guest

    $200.00 is my offer, just because is the old model console.

    0
    • Erwin Guest

      The only problem is that you are two years to late with that offer.
      So on February 2008 it wasn't a old model.

      0

