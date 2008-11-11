The Gears Of War 2 Xbox 360

Unlike the Halo 3 Xbox 360, you will not be able to buy this limited edition, Gears of War 2-themed console (click through for a bigger pic). Then again, unlike the Halo 3 Xbox 360, this one might actually be worth buying. Only a handful have been made, most/all of them for promo purposes, and since you won't be able to buy one, and probably won't ever see/win one, you may as well get your fill from these pics.

Win! A Gears of War Xbox 360 [CVG]