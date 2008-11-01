The House of the Dead: Overkill Has Zombie Nurses, Too

The House of the Dead series has never been known for its sex appeal — though the sexual tension between Amy Crystal and Harry Harris in The House of the Dead 2 was deliciously thick. But that doesn't mean Sega can't try to get a rise out of us. To wit, zombie nurses in new screens for The House of the Dead Overkill. They happen to be disgustingly un-sexy, decaying, frumpy and seriously lacking in the overflowing cleavage at which Silent Hill's art teams are so expert.

Hit here to see the gallery.