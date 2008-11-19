The Kids In The Hall Think Portal Is HILARIOUS

We're not sure how deep into the goof juice the Kids in the Hall were when troupe funnyman Scott Thompson started sulking and playing Portal in the back of the tour bus, but something got into Kids during this sad little gaming session. Yes, the comedic stylings of Valve writer Erik Wolpaw are most amusing, as is the struggle of watching Thompson attempt to do anything more than move a cube — uncrouch already! — but something tells me there's something magical in those cups. Thanks for the tip, Sascha23!