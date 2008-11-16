PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Killers Also Coming to Rock Band

Yesterday brought word that three tracks from The Killers would be available Nov. 25 for Guitar Hero: World Tour. They're also putting three cuts on Rock Band 2, available on the same day. (Nov. 25 is the day the Las Vegas band's next album, "Day and Age" is released in stores.)

Rock Band 2 will feature the band's signature hit "Mr. Brightside," alongside "Smile Like You Mean It" and "Spaceman." (GHWT had "Human" and "Losing Touch" instead.) That information comes from MTV and was reported by Wired.com yesterday.

Guitar Hero, Rock Band Add Killers Tracks [Wired.com, thanks Stephen Z.]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles