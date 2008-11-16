The Killers Also Coming to Rock Band

Yesterday brought word that three tracks from The Killers would be available Nov. 25 for Guitar Hero: World Tour. They're also putting three cuts on Rock Band 2, available on the same day. (Nov. 25 is the day the Las Vegas band's next album, "Day and Age" is released in stores.)

Rock Band 2 will feature the band's signature hit "Mr. Brightside," alongside "Smile Like You Mean It" and "Spaceman." (GHWT had "Human" and "Losing Touch" instead.) That information comes from MTV and was reported by Wired.com yesterday.

Guitar Hero, Rock Band Add Killers Tracks [Wired.com, thanks Stephen Z.]