The Official 2D Mirror's Edge Is 2Awesome

Mirror's Edge 2D should be pretty self-explanatory. Despite dropping a D, the Flash-based sidescrolling experience is still pretty deep. Sure, it's not as cute as that LittleBigPlanet-built take on Mirror's Edge, but it is a helluva lot more accurate. Built by Borne Games, aka Brad Borne, creator of Fancy Pants Adventures, Mirror's Edge 2D is still in beta, but EA reps tell us that the full version is expected to launch in two to three weeks.

The full version will include fanciness like leaderboards and a version that doesn't have the "beta" concession. We'd suggest trying it out if you're still on the fence about the full game. It's gorgeously animated and much easier on the motion-sick prone.

Mirror's Edge 2D Beta [Borne Games]

Comments

  • Onepopcornman Guest

    My best time was 58.83, anyone else?

    0
  • Rafael Guest

    can't get the last bag...

    0

