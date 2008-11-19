The Official Raving Rabbid's Arse Pad

Just in time for the game's release comes this official Rayman Raving Rabbids TV Party cushion for the butt-controlling Wii title.

I suspect that this is just a piece of schwag rather than official merchandising on the part of Ubisoft, though maybe it wouldn't be a bad idea to release a cushion for the game. It could make sitting on that bit of Nintendo-branded hard plastic more comfortable.

I haven't had a chance yet to check out the accompanying game, but when Tristan played it at PAX he seemed to be having a blast. Though maybe that was more about his company at the time.