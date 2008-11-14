PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Other US East Coast Lich King Launch


While perhaps not as glamorous as the posh New York City Best Buy launch Jim attended last night, the other end of the US East Coast was representing last night at the Mansell GameStop in Roswell, Georgia for the World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King midnight launch. There were chicken wings, and pizza, and...more chicken wings. And the costumes! You should have seen the costumes! Okay, I was probably the most costumed person there, but I don't think documentary director Roger Michael Moore is a race in WoW...yet.

It bears noting that A - I did not pick the still picture that accompanies this video...that was pure Adam, and B - I've got a recently emptied Hooters chicken wing box sitting next to me, a testament to the value of attending midnight launches.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles