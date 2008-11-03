PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The PlayStation 3 Vending Machine

Universal Pictures and Sony have teamed up to announce the "PoP", a joint-venture operation that will see the release of Universal and Sony-branded...vending machines. That dispense Blu-Rays, and DVDs, and CDs, and most relevant to us, PS3 games. Pick your title, insert your cash money/credit card and the PoP will burn the game onto a disc. Easy as that. The machines will also offer stuff like trailer downloads, which can either be burned to a disc or downloaded directly to your own USB stick or SD card. Bear in mind, this announcement is British in origin. No idea on what form these machines will/may start appearing in for other regions.

Universal and Sony unveil PoP entertainment vending machine [Stuff]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles