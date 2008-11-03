The PlayStation 3 Vending Machine

Universal Pictures and Sony have teamed up to announce the "PoP", a joint-venture operation that will see the release of Universal and Sony-branded...vending machines. That dispense Blu-Rays, and DVDs, and CDs, and most relevant to us, PS3 games. Pick your title, insert your cash money/credit card and the PoP will burn the game onto a disc. Easy as that. The machines will also offer stuff like trailer downloads, which can either be burned to a disc or downloaded directly to your own USB stick or SD card. Bear in mind, this announcement is British in origin. No idea on what form these machines will/may start appearing in for other regions.

