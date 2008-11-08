The Real Reason Melo Cut His Hair

Denver Nuggets all-star and totally not a pot-head, Carmelo Anthony stars in this video about a bet gone awry. We've all been there man, betting shit we really don't want to lose in the heat of the moment. In this case things end with a razor, but on the bright side it wasn't about to cut off one of his fingers.

Fun side note, shortly after covering the Carmelo pot case for the Rocky I got an Xbox 360 invite from one Carmelo. Not sure if it was the same guy, but the timing was oddly accurate and the Gamertag was too. No, I won't tell you what it was. I've since deleted his name from my list, but Carmelo if you're down for some Gears 2 hit me up. Just don't expect me to bet my hair on anything.