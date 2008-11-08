The Real Reason Melo Cut His Hair

Denver Nuggets all-star and totally not a pot-head, Carmelo Anthony stars in this video about a bet gone awry. We've all been there man, betting shit we really don't want to lose in the heat of the moment. In this case things end with a razor, but on the bright side it wasn't about to cut off one of his fingers.
Fun side note, shortly after covering the Carmelo pot case for the Rocky I got an Xbox 360 invite from one Carmelo. Not sure if it was the same guy, but the timing was oddly accurate and the Gamertag was too. No, I won't tell you what it was. I've since deleted his name from my list, but Carmelo if you're down for some Gears 2 hit me up. Just don't expect me to bet my hair on anything.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink