The Sega Hot Wheels Set

Amazing. Currently up for auction is this 2003 set of Hot Wheels toy cars. Boring, right? No. No small metal car with Jet Set Radio emblazoned on it is ever boring.

A total of five cars were made, one for Jet Set, Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball, Shinobi and House of the Dead. Apparently, these things don't go for anywhere near as much as you'd think they would, so Sega nerds, get on it.

