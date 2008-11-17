The Top 20-Selling PC Games In October Were...

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Time for the NPD Group's monthly recap of the PC gaming world's sales trends. While this data only covers bricks-n-mortar sales - and as such doesn't give us the whole picture - with so many high-profile PC titles being released in the month it looks a lot more, well, respectable than normal. While previous months have seen NPD's charts looking like a Maxis/Blizzard reach-around, October is full of new, "proper" games, like Fallout 3, Far Cry 2, Red Alert 3 and Crysis: Warhead.

1. Fallout 3
2. Spore
3. Nancy Drew: The Haunting of Castle Malloy
4. Far Cry 2
5. Warhammer Online: Age Of Reckoning
6. WoW: Battle Chest
7. The Sims 2 Apartment Life Expansion Pack
8. Fallout 3 Collectors Ed
9. The Sims 2 Double Deluxe
10. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3
11. World Of Warcraft
12. Civilization IV: Colonization
13. WoW: Burning Crusade
14. Crysis: Warhead
15. Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway
16. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Premier Ed
17. Dead Space
18. Spore Creature Creator
19. Civilization IV
20. The Sims 2 FreeTime

