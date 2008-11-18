The Twisting Revolution Has Finally Landed In Australia

A few weeks back we told you about Bejewelled Twist's official launch on PopCap. The day marked perhaps the greatest accomplishment in game design since at least 2005, when the last Bejewelled game was released, with news that gamers could twist their gems, as opposed to merely shifting them. Yes, it was genius.

Well hold tight because the gaming revolution has hit Australia; from today Bejewelled Twist will be available through Bigpond Games, for just $26.99. And you know what that means, right? We antipodeans can now twist to our hearts content- or at least until May 2009 when Bigpond's exclusive distribution rights to the game run out.