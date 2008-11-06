The Ultimate DS Stocking Stuffer - FutureU SAT Prep

Parents take heed! Does your teen want a Nintendo DS for Christmas, but you worry about it distracting them from their schoolwork? Aspyr Media and the test prep wizards at Kaplan have your solution with futureU SAT Prep for the DS. First announced back in April, the 'game' is now hitting stores, just in time for Christmas. It might not be the console edutainment Crecente craves, but it'll do in a pinch.

It features six mini-games across three categories that apparently represent everything you need to know in order to go to uni; reading, writing, and math. It even tracks the player's progress, so you can tell early on if you need to hire a more intelligent doppleganger to take the test for you child. All this for only $US29.99! No no parents, don't thank me. It's all part of my ongoing plan to ruin Christmas for children everywhere.

Aspyr Media Ships New SAT Prep Video Game, futureU™, for Nintendo DS™

Interactive Test Prep Game Based on Study Material from Kaplan Test Prep and Admissions Designed for Studying While On The Go

AUSTIN, TX - November 5, 2008 - Aspyr Media, in collaboration with Kaplan Test Prep and Admissions, announced today that futureU™, a first-of-its-kind SAT prep video game, has shipped to retail stores nationwide for Nintendo DS™. Following on the heels of the PC/Mac version of the same name, futureU represents a new medium for supplemental SAT prep by adapting test preparation material into a collection of fun interactive games.

Utilizing the touch screen capabilities of DS, futureU offers a complete interactive experience unlike any standard test taking method to date. Designed for studying at home or on the go, the game consists of six distinctive mini-games that are divided into three main categories - Math, Reading and Writing. Developed as a complement to traditional SAT study methods, the game is grounded in Kaplan curriculum and features hundreds of questions and track-able player progress.

futureU incorporates a wealth of in-game content that challenges and sharpens skills including:

* Reading: Focuses on refining players' reading skills, vocabulary, main idea identification, themes and arguments, technique, and recognising word meanings based on context.

* Writing: Concentrates on improving players' writing skills by covering topics such as passive voice, run-on sentences, misplaced modifiers, parallelism, conjunctions, fragments, coordination and subordination, pronouns, subject-verb agreement, tenses, adverbs and adjectives, gerunds, idioms, wrong words, and double negatives.

* Math: Enable players to practice critical math areas such as algebra, geometry, data, statistics, probability, polynomials, and sequences.

futureU for Nintendo DS™ is rated "E" for Everyone by the ESRB and is available for an SRP of $29.99. For more information, please visit www.aspyr.com.

futureU is the latest supplementary test prep offering from Kaplan which adapts test preparation content into a medium relevant for today's teens. Last year, Kaplan launched SAT prep for iTunes® and a score-raising graphic novel series.