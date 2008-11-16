PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

'The Video Games and Human Values Initiative' Unveiled

Jim Reilly forwarded news of the UConn interdisciplinary and interinstitutional initiative called The Video Games and Human Values Initiative, and I noted it on the Brainy Gamer blog as well. Spearheaded by the occasionally baffling Roger Travis, professor of classics at the University of Connecticut, it's a pretty interesting idea — centering around discussion, courses, and bringing together a variety of us boring Ivory Tower types as well as any other interested parties to create a new forum for discussion:

Travis and Young hope the Initiative will bring together scholars and students in the humanities, the social sciences, education, computer science, and business to consider "the place and extraordinary potential of video games in our culture," provide a (virtual) place for scholarly research into the relation of video games to values, and offer online courses taught by fellows from various different disciplines.

"We believe that video games' greatest innovations in education, business, the social sciences, the humanities, and most of all in games themselves will arise from a deeper understanding of games' connections among all these disciplines," says Travis.

"When scholars and students alike understand these connections better, they will be better prepared to advance the state of gaming as it relates to their own fields."

Will the idea take off or fizzle? Only time will tell; it's certainly a nice idea. I'll be keeping a watchful eye on the developments.

Courses examine videogaming as artistic medium, cultural pursuit [UConn Advance]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles