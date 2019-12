Chun-Li is back in black. From figure maker Organic, this Chun-Li was originally released in blue in 2006. This special release is limited to only 500 pieces and is slated for November. The 12cm figurine is priced at ¥4,725 (approx. $71).

Hit the jump for a look at Chun-Li's backside.

オーガニック「STREET FIGHTER 春麗 20th限定カラー 黒Ver.」サンプルレビュー [Moeyo!]